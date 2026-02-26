Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodian Journalists Unjustly Sentenced to 14 Years

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Children watch news reports about the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border, in Sisaket province in northeastern Thailand, July 27, 2025. © 2025 loy Phutpheng/SOPA Images/Sipa USA via AP Photo A Cambodian government-controlled court sentenced two journalists to fourteen years in prison for treason after they appeared in a photograph with Cambodian soldiers near the disputed Thai-Cambodian border.The journalists, Phorn Sopheap of the Battambang Post TV Online and Pheap Pheara of TSP 68 TV Online, were arrested last July and charged with “supplying a foreign state…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
