‘Don’t leave late’ is the best advice for fires or floods. These terrifying videos show why

By Sara Fazeli, PhD Candidate, UNSW Sydney
Milad Haghani, Associate Professor and Principal Fellow in Urban Risk and Resilience, The University of Melbourne
Moe Mohammad Mojtahedi, Senior lecturer, School of Built Environment, UNSW Sydney
Taha Hossein Rashidi, Professor of Transport Engineering, UNSW Sydney
Survivor accounts reveal how quickly evacuation routes become fatal, and why the danger of getting behind the wheel is often underestimated.The Conversation


