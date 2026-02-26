Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Should unis ditch group assignments?

By Jason M. Lodge, Director of the Learning, Instruction & Technology Lab and Professor of Educational Psychology, School of Education, The University of Queensland
It it time to get rid of group assignments at university? Federal Opposition education spokesperson Julian Leeser thinks so. On Thursday, he called for universities to drop group assessments entirely, arguing they are fundamentally “unfair” and “cheapen” degrees.

In a speech to the Universities Australia conference in Canberra, Leeser said:

Students feel, instinctively, that in many cases it is deeply unfair to assess them individually based on others’ work.

His logic is one many students will find familiar: one person inevitably…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
