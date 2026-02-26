Should unis ditch group assignments?
By Jason M. Lodge, Director of the Learning, Instruction & Technology Lab and Professor of Educational Psychology, School of Education, The University of Queensland
It it time to get rid of group assignments at university? Federal Opposition education spokesperson Julian Leeser thinks so. On Thursday, he called for universities to drop group assessments entirely, arguing they are fundamentally “unfair” and “cheapen” degrees.
In a speech to the Universities Australia conference in Canberra, Leeser said:
Students feel, instinctively, that in many cases it is deeply unfair to assess them individually based on others’ work.
His logic is one many students will find familiar: one person inevitably…
