Human Rights Observatory

Friday essay: I thought a 5-day solo hike would reclaim a lost self. My menopausal body had other plans

By Rachael Mead, Fellow, J.M. Coetzee Centre, Adelaide University
Rachael Mead’s body once carried her across Antarctic ice sheets. At 55, she set out to reclaim her resilience – and what she discovered was surprising.The Conversation


