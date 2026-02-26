Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Deadly avalanches: Why skiers underestimate the risks, despite warnings

By Frédéric Dimanche, Professor and former Director (2015-2025), Ted Rogers School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, Toronto Metropolitan University
“Mountains are not fair or unfair, they are just dangerous,” said the great Italian mountaineer Reinhold Messner. Once again this year, events have proven him right. Harsh weather has triggered deadly avalanches around Lake Tahoe in California, as well as across the Alps in Europe.

According to figures from France’s National Mountain Safety Observation System (SNOSM), fatal accidents…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
