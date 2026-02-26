Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodian police arrest journalist for reporting on online scam center

By Mong Palatino
"The arrest and charging of this journalist is yet another incident that demonstrates the government’s tendency to silence members of the press through the misuse of criminal law."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
