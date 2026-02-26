Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A Year On, Two North Korean POWs in Ukraine Fear Forced Return

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Two Ukrainian soldiers work in a drone workshop in an undisclosed location near the Russian border in the Kursk region, on June 12, 2025. © 2025 Florent Vergnes/AFP via Getty Images More than a year after Ukrainian forces captured two North Korean soldiers in Russia’s Kursk region, the men’s future remains undecided. Under the Third Geneva Convention applicable to the armed conflict in Ukraine, prisoners of war (POWs) may be held until the end of active hostilities, but they can be repatriated or transferred to a third country before then.These men, among the thousands…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
