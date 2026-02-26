Tolerance.ca
The wonders of daisies: the buffet we walk on

By Libby John, Professor of Sustainability, University of Lincoln
Sandra Varga, Associate Professor in Life Sciences, University of Lincoln
A yellow disc with rays of white – an icon of childhood drawings and a flower with healing properties. We have picnics on it, play football on it and make daisy chains out of it.

The common or lawn daisy, Bellis perennis, is probably familiar to most people living in temperate climates. But there may be few things you do not know about this fascinating and perhaps under estimated flower.

A flower made of little flowers


Each daisy is actually an inflorescence – a multitude of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
