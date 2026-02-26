Tolerance.ca
The beginner’s guide to video games – where to start if you don’t think you like games

By Tom Garner, Senior Lecturer of Human Computer Interaction, Department of Computing, Sheffield Hallam University
In 1997 I was 13 and decidedly not a gamer. I liked film, music and Stephen King novels – but I had been “blessed” with two parents who believed video games rotted your brain. They did, however, invest in a home PC, seemingly under the impression I would be drawn only to its educational functions.

Their faith was misplaced when I discovered Blade Runner (1997), an adventure game based on the 1982 Ridley Scott film that I had not seen. Before, I had understood games as “collect coins, jump on enemies,…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
