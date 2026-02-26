Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What the Jeffrey Epstein files reveal about how elites trade toxic gifts and favours

By Hugh Gusterson, Professor of Anthropology & Public Policy, University of British Columbia
The Epstein files, where the global elite are talking to each other in private — or so they thought — open a peephole into their twisted world of gifts and favours.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
