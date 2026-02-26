Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The ghost of a century past. Anti-personnel mines are back in Europe

By Amnesty International
Not so long ago, in 2020, the European Union was funding mine relief efforts in Lebanon and  hoping to see an anti-personnel mine-free world within five years. HALO Ukraine, an EU-supported organization, had already been making tangible change, removing explosives from Ukrainian soil since 2016. In Chad, the EU-funded project PRODECO, was reintegrating anti-personnel mine […] The post The ghost of a century past. Anti-personnel mines are back in Europe appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN’s Türk urges dialogue after deadly clashes on Afghan-Pakistan border
~ How I brought a lost fanfare by Ethel Smyth back to life
~ The biology of body odour, from sweat glands to skin bacteria
~ What makes a city beautiful? Here’s what ratings of thousands of urban landscapes reveal
~ Ukraine: after four years of war, exhaustion on both sides is the main hope for peace
~ Trump tariff ruling shows top courts serve as last line of defence against strongman rule
~ Could global tensions finally see Sweden warming towards the euro?
~ It’s never too late to learn a language – adults and kids bring different strengths to the task
~ How to prevent elections from being stolen − lessons from around the world for the US
~ Minneapolis united when federal immigration operations surged – reflecting a long tradition of mutual aid
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter