Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What makes a city beautiful? Here’s what ratings of thousands of urban landscapes reveal

By Eugene Malthouse, Research Fellow, Centre for Decision Research and Experimental Economics, University of Nottingham
Sidney Sherborne, Honorary Research Fellow, Department of Psychology, University of Warwick
Some buildings leave such an impression when you visit them that they can be forever summoned to the mind’s eye. For us, these include the soaring dome of St Paul’s cathedral in London, the Georgian grandeur of Royal Crescent in Bath, and the ascending towers and pinnacles of King’s College Chapel in Cambridge.

As psychologists with a particular focus on wellbeing, we are fascinated by the feelings these buildings instil in us – a sense of being grounded, of momentary stillness, even of awe.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
