What makes a city beautiful? Here’s what ratings of thousands of urban landscapes reveal
By Eugene Malthouse, Research Fellow, Centre for Decision Research and Experimental Economics, University of Nottingham
Sidney Sherborne, Honorary Research Fellow, Department of Psychology, University of Warwick
Some buildings leave such an impression when you visit them that they can be forever summoned to the mind’s eye. For us, these include the soaring dome of St Paul’s cathedral in London, the Georgian grandeur of Royal Crescent in Bath, and the ascending towers and pinnacles of King’s College Chapel in Cambridge.
As psychologists with a particular focus on wellbeing, we are fascinated by the feelings these buildings instil in us – a sense of being grounded, of momentary stillness, even of awe.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 26, 2026