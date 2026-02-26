Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The apocrypha, Christianity’s ‘hidden’ texts, may not be in the Bible – but they have shaped tradition for centuries

By Christy Cobb, Associate Professor of Christianity, University of Denver
‘Apocrypha’ means ‘hidden’ in Greek, but it is often used to describe texts that are outside the official biblical canon.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How I brought a lost fanfare by Ethel Smyth back to life
~ The biology of body odour, from sweat glands to skin bacteria
~ What makes a city beautiful? Here’s what ratings of thousands of urban landscapes reveal
~ Ukraine: after four years of war, exhaustion on both sides is the main hope for peace
~ Trump tariff ruling shows top courts serve as last line of defence against strongman rule
~ Could global tensions finally see Sweden warming towards the euro?
~ It’s never too late to learn a language – adults and kids bring different strengths to the task
~ How to prevent elections from being stolen − lessons from around the world for the US
~ Minneapolis united when federal immigration operations surged – reflecting a long tradition of mutual aid
~ How natural hydrogen, hiding deep in the Earth, could serve as a new energy source
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter