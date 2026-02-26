Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel/OPT: Global impunity fueling Israel’s unlawful annexation measures in the West Bank

By Amnesty International
Since December 2025, Israeli authorities have unleashed a series of unlawful measures deliberately designed to dispossess Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and to make the annexation of the territory an irreversible reality, Amnesty International said today.    These decisions represent an unprecedented escalation – in scale and speed – in Israel’s project to expand illegal settlements. They facilitate the takeover of more Palestinian land, authorize a record number of new settlements, expanding existing ones, and formalize registration of land in the West Bank as…


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Afghanistan: Accountability Needed for Gender Persecution, Other Grave Crimes
~ US ‘Energy Dominance Agenda’ Drives Indonesia Trade Deal
~ Leopards adapted to South Africa’s Cape so successfully that they’re genetically unique – study
~ Grattan on Friday: Albanese celebrates caucus unity, but it can come at a cost
~ Good maternity care needs good science – but there’s more research on marathon running than giving birth
~ Israel/OPT: Global impunity fueling Israel’s unlawful annexation measures in the West Bank
~ Solar power is taking off in Malawi: but poor households need financial help to make it work for them
~ How Trump’s renewed tariff chaos will stifle investment around the world
~ Our pets are devouring biodiversity – but a few changes in EU law could make all the difference
~ Lifting the lid on unknown coral microbiomes living in the Pacific ocean
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter