Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Leopards adapted to South Africa’s Cape so successfully that they’re genetically unique – study

By Laura Tensen, Assistant Professor, University of Greifswald
Animals of the same species don’t always look the same. From birds with different beak shapes to mammals that vary in size or colour, populations living in different places can often look very different.

What’s much harder to pin down is why these differences arise. Are they shaped by local environments? Or driven by natural or sexual selection? Or are they simply the result of the random loss of gene variants as populations become isolated and slowly diverge over time?

I’m part of a team of leopard conservationists and researchers who set out to answer some of these questions…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
