Solar power is taking off in Malawi: but poor households need financial help to make it work for them

By Pam Jagger, Professor of Environment and Development, University of Michigan
Charles B.L. Jumbe, Professor at the Centre for Agricultural Research and Development (CARD), Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources
Congyi Dai, Ph.D. Candidate, University of Michigan
Ryan McCord, PhD Candidate, Duke University
Thabbie Chilongo, Senior Research Fellow at the Centre for Agricultural Research and Development (CARD), Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources
Even small solar devices that can power phone chargers and lights have made a difference in rural Malawi. Now, bigger and better solar systems are needed.The Conversation


