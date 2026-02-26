Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Our pets are devouring biodiversity – but a few changes in EU law could make all the difference

By Miguel Ángel Gómez-Serrano, Assistant lecturer, Universitat de València
Around 44% of EU homes have at least one pet, of which over 90% are cats or dogs. While we’ve been bringing more and more pets into our lives in recent decades, the trend really shot up during the COVID pandemic. Europe’s pet population rose by an estimated 11% in 2022 to reach 340 million in total, primarily cats…The Conversation


© The Conversation
