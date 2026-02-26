Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lifting the lid on unknown coral microbiomes living in the Pacific ocean

By Shinichi Sunagawa, Associate Professor at the Department of Biology, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich
Chris Bowler, Directeur du laboratoire de génomique des plantes et des algues à l'Institut de Biologie, École normale supérieure (ENS) – PSL; Centre national de la recherche scientifique (CNRS)
Several years worth of findings from a floating laboratory have tapped into a well-stocked coral library of taxonomic, genetic and chemical diversity, previously unknown to Science and Medicine.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Israel/OPT: Global impunity fueling Israel’s unlawful annexation measures in the West Bank
~ Solar power is taking off in Malawi: but poor households need financial help to make it work for them
~ How Trump’s renewed tariff chaos will stifle investment around the world
~ Our pets are devouring biodiversity – but a few changes in EU law could make all the difference
~ Greece Under Fire for Law Targeting Aid Groups
~ Respect for IHL supports fundamental human rights in the most extreme circumstances
~ New global study: long after war, injuries from landmines and explosives kill nearly 4 in 10 victims
~ The horrific bashing of LGBTQ+ teens is a sign of a dangerous Islamic State resurgence
~ 2 of 3 new federal polls have the Coalition gaining from One Nation, but Labor clearly ahead
~ The Conversation shortlisted in Quill Awards for Victorian Journalism
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter