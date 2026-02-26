Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Greece Under Fire for Law Targeting Aid Groups

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters hold placards in solidarity with humanitarians who were still detained in Greece, November 18, 2021. © 2021 Hesther Ng/SOPA Images via AP Photo Led by Special Rapporteur on human rights defenders Mary Lawlor, five United Nations experts have issued a damning critique of Greece’s latest attempt to criminalize human rights defenders working to support migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers.In a letter to the Greek government, made public on February 24, the experts warn that a new migration law adopted on February 5 “would impose unfair restrictions…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
