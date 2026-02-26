Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The horrific bashing of LGBTQ+ teens is a sign of a dangerous Islamic State resurgence

By Josh Roose, Associate Professor of Politics, Deakin University
The attacks in Sydney are not merely an abhorrent anomaly. Incidents like these are foreshadowing future, more severe violence, unless something is done to curb it.The Conversation


