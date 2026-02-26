Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran’s exiled crown prince is touting himself as a future leader. Is this what’s best for the country?

By Simon Theobald, Research Fellow, University of Oxford; University of Notre Dame Australia
As Iranian and US diplomats meet in Geneva for crucial negotiations to avoid a potential war, opposition groups in exile are sniffing an opportunity.

The Islamic Republic faces its greatest political crisis since its inception. US President Donald Trump is threatening an imminent attack if Iran doesn’t capitulate on its nuclear program.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Respect for IHL supports fundamental human rights in the most extreme circumstances
~ The horrific bashing of LGBTQ+ teens is a sign of a dangerous Islamic State resurgence
~ 2 of 3 new federal polls have the Coalition gaining from One Nation, but Labor clearly ahead
~ The Conversation shortlisted in Quill Awards for Victorian Journalism
~ How can a tick bite cause a deadly meat allergy? An expert explains
~ A cosmic explosion with the force of a billion Suns went unseen – until we caught its echo
~ ‘I am the tea’: how Violet Bridgerton is making us rethink female pleasure after 40
~ Ethiopia Shutters Key News Outlet
~ Trump’s Selective War on Censorship
~ Unknown Fate for Uyghurs Deported from Thailand to China
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter