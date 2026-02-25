Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A cosmic explosion with the force of a billion Suns went unseen – until we caught its echo

By Ashna Gulati, PhD Candidate, Radio Astronomy, University of Sydney
Tara Murphy, Professor, Radio Astronomy, University of Sydney
Some of the universe’s most extreme explosions leave behind almost no trace. The original explosion is unseen, but our observations can capture the long-lived echo it leaves behind as the shock front ploughs into its surrounding environment.

In new research accepted for publication in The Astrophysical Journal, we have discovered what may be the clearest example yet of one of these hidden explosions: the radio afterglow of a powerful gamma-ray…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘I am the tea’: how Violet Bridgerton is making us rethink female pleasure after 40
~ Ethiopia Shutters Key News Outlet
~ Trump’s Selective War on Censorship
~ Unknown Fate for Uyghurs Deported from Thailand to China
~ How the Junos have helped define the Canadian music industry
~ The U.S. Supreme Court’s tariff ruling shows American checks and balances are still at work
~ A new space race could turn our atmosphere into a ‘crematorium for satellites’
~ 20 billion galaxies: new survey of the sky will reveal the universe in unprecedented detail
~ ‘Buy it nice or buy it twice’: what the ‘frugal chic’ trend tells us about our clothing habits
~ How Peter Mandelson went from US ambassador to arrested over misconduct claims
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter