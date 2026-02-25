A cosmic explosion with the force of a billion Suns went unseen – until we caught its echo
By Ashna Gulati, PhD Candidate, Radio Astronomy, University of Sydney
Tara Murphy, Professor, Radio Astronomy, University of Sydney
Some of the universe’s most extreme explosions leave behind almost no trace. The original explosion is unseen, but our observations can capture the long-lived echo it leaves behind as the shock front ploughs into its surrounding environment.
In new research accepted for publication in The Astrophysical Journal, we have discovered what may be the clearest example yet of one of these hidden explosions: the radio afterglow of a powerful gamma-ray…
- Wednesday, February 25, 2026