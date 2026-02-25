Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘I am the tea’: how Violet Bridgerton is making us rethink female pleasure after 40

By Bridgette Glover, Early-career Researcher, Media and Communications and Writing, University of New England
Violet’s storyline reminds us how women over 40 deserve representation as sexually empowered agents – worthy of being seen and valued.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A cosmic explosion with the force of a billion Suns went unseen – until we caught its echo
~ Ethiopia Shutters Key News Outlet
~ Trump’s Selective War on Censorship
~ Unknown Fate for Uyghurs Deported from Thailand to China
~ How the Junos have helped define the Canadian music industry
~ The U.S. Supreme Court’s tariff ruling shows American checks and balances are still at work
~ A new space race could turn our atmosphere into a ‘crematorium for satellites’
~ 20 billion galaxies: new survey of the sky will reveal the universe in unprecedented detail
~ ‘Buy it nice or buy it twice’: what the ‘frugal chic’ trend tells us about our clothing habits
~ How Peter Mandelson went from US ambassador to arrested over misconduct claims
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter