Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia Shutters Key News Outlet

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People read newspapers and magazines on a street in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, November 7, 2020. © 2020 Samuel Habtab/AP Photo Ethiopian authorities are resorting once again to the authoritarian playbook.On February 24, three months ahead of scheduled national elections, Ethiopia’s Media Authority announced the revocation of the Addis Standard’s operating license. The action risks silencing one of the last independent media outlets in the country.Since its establishment in 2011, the Addis Standard has been a prominent independent voice in an increasingly repressive…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
