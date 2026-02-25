Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump’s Selective War on Censorship

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People using their cellphones while in transit, September 2023. © 2023 Francis Joseph Dean/Dean Pictures/Reuters The Trump administration is framing its new forthcoming online portal, freedom.gov, as a bold defense of free expression. According to Reuters, the goal is to help users bypass European content restrictions and “counter censorship” in Europe and “elsewhere.”But the European rules freedom.gov wants to help people circumvent are not about censorship at all.Europe’s regulatory framework is not an authoritarian speech regime. Rather, it is an…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ethiopia Shutters Key News Outlet
~ Unknown Fate for Uyghurs Deported from Thailand to China
~ How the Junos have helped define the Canadian music industry
~ The U.S. Supreme Court’s tariff ruling shows American checks and balances are still at work
~ A new space race could turn our atmosphere into a ‘crematorium for satellites’
~ 20 billion galaxies: new survey of the sky will reveal the universe in unprecedented detail
~ ‘Buy it nice or buy it twice’: what the ‘frugal chic’ trend tells us about our clothing habits
~ How Peter Mandelson went from US ambassador to arrested over misconduct claims
~ Expecting: Birth, Belief and Protection – new exhibition shows pregnancy has always been shaped by faith and fear
~ How Russia is intercepting communications from European satellites
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter