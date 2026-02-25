Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Unknown Fate for Uyghurs Deported from Thailand to China

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Thai officials outside the immigration detention center at the Immigration Bureau in Bangkok, February 27, 2025. © 2025 Narong Sangnak/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Last February, Thai authorities in Bangkok loaded 40 Uyghur men into blacked-out trucks and forcibly returned them to China. Their fates remain unknown.The men had spent over a decade in Thai immigration detention after having fled repression in Xinjiang in northwest China. Because the men faced grave risks of torture and other abuses in China, Thailand’s deportation—under pressure from Beijing—violated…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
