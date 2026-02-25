A new space race could turn our atmosphere into a ‘crematorium for satellites’
By Laura Revell, Professor of Atmospheric Chemistry, University of Canterbury
Michele Bannister, Associate Professor in Planetary Astronomy, University of Canterbury
Samantha Lawler, Associate Professor, Astronomy, University of Regina
Planned ‘megaconstellations’ of satellites could cause unforeseen harm to the ozone layer and climate systems. Global regulation is needed before it’s too late.
