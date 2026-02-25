Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

20 billion galaxies: new survey of the sky will reveal the universe in unprecedented detail

By Anais Möller, Senior Lecturer and ARC DECRA Fellow, School of Science, Computing and Emerging Technologies, Swinburne University of Technology
The Rubin Observatory in Chile has the largest camera ever built – and is set to find objects never before seen by human eyes.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
