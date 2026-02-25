Tolerance.ca
‘Buy it nice or buy it twice’: what the ‘frugal chic’ trend tells us about our clothing habits

By Lorinda Cramer, Lecturer, Cultural Heritage and Museum Studies, Deakin University
The “frugal chic” aesthetic is having its moment, however contradictory the concept may seem. “Frugal” suggests a focus on thriftiness, while “chic” oozes a sense of classic luxury.

Coined by former model and content creator Mia McGrath before trending on TikTok, this is one of the latest attempts to change how we think about clothes and disrupt our voracious appetite for fashion.

© The Conversation
