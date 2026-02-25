Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Expecting: Birth, Belief and Protection – new exhibition shows pregnancy has always been shaped by faith and fear

By Rachel Delman, Heritage Partnerships Coordinator, University of Oxford
Expecting: Birth, Belief and Protection at London’s Wellcome Collection is a small but quietly powerful exhibition. Spanning five centuries, it explores how the experience of bringing life into the world has been shaped as much by hope and uncertainty as by medicine. Medieval objects sit alongside contemporary artworks, revealing how ideas about reproduction – and the need to safeguard it – have evolved over time.

On entering the exhibition, visitors are immersed in the world of the late medieval birthing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
