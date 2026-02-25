Tolerance.ca
The unintended consequences of decarbonising steelworks

By Steffan James, PhD Candidate, Sustainable Supply Chains, Cardiff University
For more than a century, Port Talbot in Wales has been dominated by its steelworks. The daily lives of residents have been shaped by this industry. Shifts have set the traffic, sirens marked time, at night the furnaces lit the sky orange. Steel wasn’t just an industry. It was the rhythm of this place.

Where outsiders saw towers, smoke and steel, locals told…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
