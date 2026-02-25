Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the AI boom was enabled by a 1970s economic revolution

By Michael Strange, Associate Professor of International Relations, Malmö University
Marisa Ponti, Associate Professor in Informatics, Department of Applied IT, University of Gothenburg
Artificial intelligence is accelerating a global economic revolution that began back in the 1970s. Researching the impacts of AI on different sectors of society highlights an important parallel moment in history: the creation of the “service economy” in the US.

In 1972, amid a period of global turmoil, a group of OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) economists sought…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
