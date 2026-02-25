Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Major education reforms in England unveiled – here’s what the experts think

By Beng Huat See, Professor of Education Research, School of Education, University of Birmingham
Cate Carroll, Professor of Education and Pedagogy and Executive Dean of Faculty of Education and Social Sciences, Liverpool Hope University
Simon Edwards, Senior Lecturer in Youth Studies, University of Portsmouth
Stephen Gorard, Professor of Education and Public Policy, Durham University
Our experts have been digging into the detail of the government’s proposed education reforms, published on 23 February, which include measures to improve teacher recruitment, student achievement and belonging at school. Here’s what they thought.

Read more: Send reform: will the government’s plans work for children, parents and teachers? Experts react

Improving engagement…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
