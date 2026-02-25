Major education reforms in England unveiled – here’s what the experts think
By Beng Huat See, Professor of Education Research, School of Education, University of Birmingham
Cate Carroll, Professor of Education and Pedagogy and Executive Dean of Faculty of Education and Social Sciences, Liverpool Hope University
Simon Edwards, Senior Lecturer in Youth Studies, University of Portsmouth
Stephen Gorard, Professor of Education and Public Policy, Durham University
Our experts have been digging into the detail of the government’s proposed education reforms, published on 23 February, which include measures to improve teacher recruitment, student achievement and belonging at school. Here’s what they thought.
Read more: Send reform: will the government’s plans work for children, parents and teachers? Experts react
Improving engagement…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, February 25, 2026