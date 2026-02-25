Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Does ‘free’ shipping really exist? An expert shares the marketing tricks you need to know

By Adrian R. Camilleri, Associate Professor of Marketing, University of Technology Sydney
‘Free’ shipping sounds like a much better deal than paying for it. But here’s what to consider before placing your next order.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How Peter Mandelson went from US ambassador to arrested over misconduct claims
~ Expecting: Birth, Belief and Protection – new exhibition shows pregnancy has always been shaped by faith and fear
~ How Russia is intercepting communications from European satellites
~ The three big challenges facing Ukraine when the war ends
~ The unintended consequences of decarbonising steelworks
~ How the AI boom was enabled by a 1970s economic revolution
~ Baftas racial slur controversy: what should the BBC have done?
~ The 5am myth: why waking early won’t make you more successful
~ Major education reforms in England unveiled – here’s what the experts think
~ How social media draws vulnerable users back to eating disorder content – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter