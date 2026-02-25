Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

What Bridgerton’s ‘pinnacle’ tells us about sex talk today

By Alexandra James, Research Fellow, Australian Research Centre in Sex, Health and Society, La Trobe University
Andrea Waling, Senior Research Fellow, Division of Health Research and Social Work, Lancaster University; La Trobe University
Among the corsets and chemistry, the latest season of Bridgerton gets one thing right: the taboos around talking about sex and sexual pleasure.

Newlywed Francesca asks in hushed confusion what it means to reach “the pinnacle” (orgasm). As she cannot reach one, she is concerned this may be linked to her inability to fall pregnant.

When Francesca seeks…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
