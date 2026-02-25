Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why you can’t tie knots in four dimensions

By Zsuzsanna Dancso, Associate Professor of Mathematics, University of Sydney
We all know we live in three-dimensional space. But what does it mean when people talk about four dimensions?

Is it just a bigger kind of space? Is it “space-time”, the popular idea which emerged from Einstein’s theory of relativity?

If you have wondered what four dimensions really look like, you may have have come across drawings of a “four-dimensional cube”. But our brains are wired to interpret…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How Peter Mandelson went from US ambassador to arrested over misconduct claims
~ Expecting: Birth, Belief and Protection – new exhibition shows pregnancy has always been shaped by faith and fear
~ How Russia is intercepting communications from European satellites
~ The three big challenges facing Ukraine when the war ends
~ The unintended consequences of decarbonising steelworks
~ How the AI boom was enabled by a 1970s economic revolution
~ Baftas racial slur controversy: what should the BBC have done?
~ The 5am myth: why waking early won’t make you more successful
~ Major education reforms in England unveiled – here’s what the experts think
~ How social media draws vulnerable users back to eating disorder content – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter