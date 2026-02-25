Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

TikTokers are ‘becoming Chinese’ in a new trend that’s part parody and part politics

By Justine Poplin, Teaching Associate, Faculty of Education, Southern Cross University
The catchphrase ‘you’ve met me at a very Chinese time of my life’ is doing the rounds on social media. What does it mean?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
