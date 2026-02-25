Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Independent Monitoring Critical for Syria’s Transition

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A person walks past the Al-Radwan guest house, where a deadly shooting occurred, in the predominantly Druze city of Sweida, Syria, July 25, 2025. © 2025 Khalil Ashawi/Reuters Syria is at a pivotal moment. After years of devastating conflict and decades of repression, the country’s transitional phase will determine whether it breaks with entrenched patterns of abuse or merely reproduces them. Decisions taken now about accountability and oversight will shape Syria’s human rights landscape and overall stability for generations.As the United Nations Human Rights Council…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
