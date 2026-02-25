European Capitals of Culture: a diplomatic linchpin in an unstable world?
By Maria Elena Buslacchi, socio-anthropologue, chercheuse post-doc à L'Observatoire des publics et pratiques de la culture, MESOPOLHIS UMR 7064, Sciences Po / CNRS / Aix-Marseille Université, Aix-Marseille Université (AMU)
In a geopolitical landscape that is more and more fragmented, the European Capitals of Culture initiative and its evolving role in fostering diplomacy and unity are up for debate.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, February 25, 2026