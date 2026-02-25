Vancouver built up fast — but now its older towers face an earthquake reckoning
By Preetish Kakoty, Marie Skłodowska-Curie Fellow, Civil Environmental and Geomatic Engineering, UCL
Carlos Molina Hutt, Associate Professor, Structural & Earthquake Engineering, University of British Columbia
Modern engineering practices explicitly design concrete to be more resilient to earthquakes, but older buildings predate such practices. That makes them especially vulnerable.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, February 25, 2026