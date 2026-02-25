Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vancouver built up fast — but now its older towers face an earthquake reckoning

By Preetish Kakoty, Marie Skłodowska-Curie Fellow, Civil Environmental and Geomatic Engineering, UCL
Carlos Molina Hutt, Associate Professor, Structural & Earthquake Engineering, University of British Columbia
Modern engineering practices explicitly design concrete to be more resilient to earthquakes, but older buildings predate such practices. That makes them especially vulnerable.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Independent Monitoring Critical for Syria’s Transition
~ European Capitals of Culture: a diplomatic linchpin in an unstable world?
~ Jailed Critic in Rwanda Faces 30-Year Sentence
~ Botswana’s hike of old age pensions hasn’t fixed the problem of who cares for the elderly – new study
~ Elite gymnasts are no longer retiring after pregnancy – sport science needs to catch up
~ Everything can be a bet now – the rise and risks of prediction markets
~ Want to understand Honoré de Balzac? Try Dungeons & Dragons instead of literary theory
~ The worse your mental health problem, the less sympathy you get – why?
~ Smartphone photos may be misleading doctors and putting patients at risk – new research
~ Net zero will transform Britain’s economy – our map reveals the most vulnerable places
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter