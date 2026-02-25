Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Jailed Critic in Rwanda Faces 30-Year Sentence

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Aimable Karasira. © Private Last week marked six years since Rwandan gospel singer and peace advocate Kizito Mihigo died in police custody. While his suspicious death remains unexplained, it clearly signaled the government’s deepening repression of free speech.A survivor of the 1994 genocide, Mihigo’s music centered on forgiveness and compassion. He was arrested in 2014 on charges of offenses against the state stemming from a song he wrote expressing solidarity with genocide victims and others killed in retaliatory violence. While authorities pardoned…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Botswana’s hike of old age pensions hasn’t fixed the problem of who cares for the elderly – new study
~ Elite gymnasts are no longer retiring after pregnancy – sport science needs to catch up
~ Everything can be a bet now – the rise and risks of prediction markets
~ Want to understand Honoré de Balzac? Try Dungeons & Dragons instead of literary theory
~ The worse your mental health problem, the less sympathy you get – why?
~ Smartphone photos may be misleading doctors and putting patients at risk – new research
~ Net zero will transform Britain’s economy – our map reveals the most vulnerable places
~ Pittsburgh nurses are fighting for better staffing ratios — and the research backs them up
~ Making sense of a chaotic planet: How understanding weather and climate risks depends on supercomputers like NCAR’s
~ How protecting wilderness could mean purposefully tending it, not just leaving it alone
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter