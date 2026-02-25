Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Elite gymnasts are no longer retiring after pregnancy – sport science needs to catch up

By Gabriella Penitente, Senior Lecturer in Sport and Exercise Science, Sheffield Hallam University
When Olympian Alice Kinsella talks about returning to elite competition after giving birth, she isn’t simply planning a comeback; she’s pushing into territory that gymnastics has rarely explored.

Increasingly, athletes are returning to training and competition after childbirth, often sooner, stronger and with greater public visibility. This challenges the long-held…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
