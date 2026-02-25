Want to understand Honoré de Balzac? Try Dungeons & Dragons instead of literary theory
By Harsh Trivedi, Teaching Associate French, School of Languages, Arts and Societies., University of Sheffield
Most people think originality comes from endless freedom. The role playing game Dungeons & Dragons suggests the opposite. It gives players a small number of races, classes and backgrounds and somehow produces characters that feel endlessly distinct. A half-elf paladin might be an immediately recognisable type, yet no two half-elf paladins ever feel the same once play begins. This is because identity in Dungeons & Dragons is not created by escaping structure, but by working through it.
Nineteenth-century readers encountered something strikingly similar in the novels of the French novelist…
- Wednesday, February 25, 2026