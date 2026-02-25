Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Smartphone photos may be misleading doctors and putting patients at risk – new research

By Rebecca Payne, Clinical Senior Lecturer, Bangor University
Zengbo Wang, Professor in Imaging and Laser Micromachining, Bangor University
Your phone was built to make you look good, not to support diagnosis, yet its images are now influencing your medical care.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Botswana’s hike of old age pensions hasn’t fixed the problem of who cares for the elderly – new study
~ Elite gymnasts are no longer retiring after pregnancy – sport science needs to catch up
~ Everything can be a bet now – the rise and risks of prediction markets
~ Want to understand Honoré de Balzac? Try Dungeons & Dragons instead of literary theory
~ The worse your mental health problem, the less sympathy you get – why?
~ Net zero will transform Britain’s economy – our map reveals the most vulnerable places
~ Pittsburgh nurses are fighting for better staffing ratios — and the research backs them up
~ Making sense of a chaotic planet: How understanding weather and climate risks depends on supercomputers like NCAR’s
~ How protecting wilderness could mean purposefully tending it, not just leaving it alone
~ From moral authority to risk management: How university presidents stopped speaking their minds
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter