Net zero will transform Britain’s economy – our map reveals the most vulnerable places
By Ed Atkins, Senior Lecturer, School of Geographical Sciences, University of Bristol
Sean Fox, Professor of Geography & Global Development, University of Bristol
Here’s an uncomfortable truth: even as Britain makes the welcome transition to net zero, some communities will lose jobs and face economic disruption. And the places most exposed are overwhelmingly the same places that were hit hardest by the wave of industrial job losses in the 1980s.
That’s the striking pattern revealed by our new research mapping vulnerability across all 365 local authorities in Great Britain. Many places already struggling after decades of industrial decline are poised…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, February 25, 2026