How protecting wilderness could mean purposefully tending it, not just leaving it alone
By Clare E. Boerigter, Wilderness Fire Research Fellow at the Aldo Leopold Wilderness Research Institute, Rocky Mountain Research Station, United States Forest Service
For decades, wilderness lands have been left largely unaltered by human activity. But those places are still changing, and keeping them wild and special may require action, not inaction.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, February 25, 2026