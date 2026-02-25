Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lebanon: Deliver Justice, Truth, Reparations for War Crimes Victims

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman walks in front of charred agricultural equipment, at the site of an Israeli strike in the southern Lebanese village of Msayleh, on October 11, 2025.  © Mahmoud Zayyat /AFP via Getty Images (Beirut) – The Lebanese government should take immediate, concrete steps to help secure access to justice, truth, and reparations for thousands of civilian victims of abuses stemming from the armed conflict with Israel, five Lebanese and international human rights organizations said today in a letter to Lebanon’s justice minister and deputy prime minister,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
