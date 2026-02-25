Botswana’s hike of old age pensions hasn’t fixed the problem of who cares for them – new study
By Elena Moore, Professor of Sociology, University of Cape Town
Dolly Mogomotsi Ntseane, Associate Professor, University of Botswana
Gwen Lesetedi, Senior Lecturer, University of Botswana
Vayda Megannon, Doctoral candidate, University of Cape Town
Zeenat Samodien, Researcher and Data Manager at Family Caregiving Programme for Older Persons in Southern Africa, University of Cape Town
The government of Botswana in southern Africa dramatically increased the universal old age pension for all citizens aged 65 and above from P830 (about US$63) to P1,400 (about US$106) per month in 2025. Headlines celebrated the near 70% rise in value. For many older citizens struggling with rising food and transport costs, it appeared to signal a new era of state recognition of elder care.
But if you look closer, the story is less straightforward.
A cash increase is something you can measure, and you…
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, February 25, 2026