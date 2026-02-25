More than 45,000 Indigenous households lack adequate housing. Here’s what must change
By Vivienne Milligan, Honorary Professor of Housing Policy and Practice, City Futures Research Centre, UNSW Sydney
Megan Moskos, Associate Professor of Sociology, School of Society and Culture, Adelaide University
New national research shows unmet housing need among First Nations households is double the rate of other Australians. But there are solutions.
