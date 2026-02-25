Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

I’m educated and a fan of science. So why do I follow superstitions?

By Micah Goldwater, Associate Professor, School of Psychology, Faculty of Science, University of Sydney
Do you dry your hair before going out to avoid catching a cold? That’s even if you know viruses are the real cause? Here’s what’s going on.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nigeria: Tiger Base police unit involved in rampant violations including extrajudicial executions, torture and extortion
~ 70 years of ‘the Doll’: how Ray Lawler’s trilogy offers a strikingly bold vision for our future
~ What is a ‘cancer gene’? How genetic mutations lead to cancer
~ Dating apps are facilitating LGBTQ+ hate crimes. How can users stay safe?
~ Why India joining the US alliance on AI tech is an opportunity for Australia
~ Cortisol ‘spikes’ are normal, so when is cortisol a real problem?
~ Sudan: People with Disabilities Targeted in North Darfur
~ AI companies promise to ‘fix’ aged care, but they’re selling a false narrative
~ Extreme weather is transforming the world’s rivers. We need new ways to protect them
~ Ukraine wakes to more violence as Russia’s invasion enters fifth year
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter